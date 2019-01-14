2019 Australian Open Odds: Djokovic, Williams Favorites on Tennis Betting Lines

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are the favorites to take home the men's and women's singles titles on the 2019 Australian Open odds, respectively, at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

With a combined 13 singles titles earned between them in the Australian Open, it is no surprise to see Djokovic (six) and Williams (seven) as the players to beat at Melbourne Park over the next couple weeks.

Djokovic is the top seed on the men's side and listed as a heavy +120 favorite (bet $100 to win $120) at online betting sites compared to the competition.

Third-seeded Roger Federer is the +500 second choice as the two-time defending champion followed by second-seeded Rafael Nadal (+700) and fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev (+800), who is easily the youngest of the top four at just 21 years old. Federer topped Marin Cilic for the title last year.

From there, the odds drop to +2000, with the sixth-seeded Cilic and unseeded Nick Kyrgios both residing there.

Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray then leads a group of three more at +2500, along with seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem and 10th-seeded Karen Khachanov. Murray recently announced his plans to retire this year due to health issues, mainly an ongoing hip injury.

On the women's side, Williams is a much more curious choice as the favorite on the odds to win the Australian Open, considering she is the 16th seed and did not participate last year.

However, she would have been the defending champ after defeating her sister Venus for the title in 2017, but she sat out following the birth of her daughter.

In her absence, Caroline Wozniacki topped Simona Halep, and they are two of the top three seeds this time around.

Halep is the top seed and the +900 third choice to win her first Australian Open title behind Williams and fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka, who is the second choice at +800.

Third-seeded Wozniacki is further down the betting board in her quest to repeat at +1400 with fifth-seeded Sloane Stephens.

Ahead of them are second-seeded Angelique Kerber (+1000), 11th-seeded Aryna Sabalenka (+1100), sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina (+1200) and seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova (+1200). Of that group, only Kerber has previously won the Australian Open, upsetting Serena Williams for the title in 2016.

