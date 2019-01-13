Nick Foles Not 'Going to Worry About' Future with Eagles After Loss vs. Saints

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Quarterback Nick Foles might have played his last game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, but that thought is apparently not on his mind after Sunday's 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"I'm not really going to worry about it right now," Foles said of his future, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "I'll do what I can to enjoy this ride back with my teammates and we'll see what happens."

The quarterback could make $20 million next season as part of his revised contract signed last offseason, but the Eagles could also release him with only $1.8 million against the cap, per Spotrac, making him a free agent.

The choice is not a clear-cut one for the Eagles, as Foles has done everything asked of him over the past two years.

Coming in for relief of the injured Carson Wentz in each year, leading the team to a 10-4 record as a starter, including 4-2 in the playoffs. He was named Super Bowl MVP after an incredible performance in an upset win over the New England Patriots last February, bringing the Eagles their first title in franchise history.

On the other hand, Wentz has been impressive when healthy and was an MVP candidate before getting hurt in 2017. He has thrown 54 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions over the past two seasons in 24 starts.

Considering he has just an $8.5 million cap hit next season, per Spotrac, it makes financial sense to choose the 26-year-old as well.

Still, Foles is looking forward to being a starter somewhere in 2019, even if it isn't with the Eagles.

"I love leading a team," he said after Sunday's game. "I love being in a huddle, being a part of a locker room, doing that. That's why I play the game."

If the 29-year-old does hit free agency, he will likely be one of the most targeted players on the market.