Video: Highlights of Stephen Curry's 48-Point Explosion in Warriors Win vs. Mavs

Stephen Curry is not ready to hand the MVP race over to Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden just yet.

The Golden State Warriors guard led his team to a 119-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Sunday's showdown at American Airlines Center with 48 points, six rebounds and five assists behind 11-of-19 shooting from downtown.

One of those triples came with less than a minute remaining in a tie game to put the visitors ahead for good.

Luka Doncic countered with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, but the rookie didn't have the firepower to counter the two-time MVP down the stretch.

Curry has now scored 35 or more points in three of five January games and has spearheaded a four-game winning streak for the two-time defending champions.

