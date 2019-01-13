Video: Highlights of Stephen Curry's 48-Point Explosion in Warriors Win vs. Mavs

Video: Highlights of Stephen Curry's 48-Point Explosion in Warriors Win vs. MavsJanuary 14, 2019
Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History
Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
Stephen Curry is not ready to hand the MVP race over to Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden just yet.
The Golden State Warriors guard led his team to a 119-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Sunday's showdown at American Airlines Center with 48 points, six rebounds and five assists behind 11-of-19 shooting from downtown.
One of those triples came with less than a minute remaining in a tie game to put the visitors ahead for good.
Luka Doncic countered with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, but the rookie didn't have the firepower to counter the two-time MVP down the stretch.
Curry has now scored 35 or more points in three of five January games and has spearheaded a four-game winning streak for the two-time defending champions.
What We Learned in Crazy 119-114 Win Over Mavericks