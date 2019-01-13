Yannick Carrasco's Wife Confirms Interest Amid Arsenal, Milan Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Yannick Carrasco's wife, Noemie Happart, has confirmed there is interest in the winger from Germany, Spain, England and Italy but downplayed speculation he is closing in on a deal amid links with Arsenal and AC Milan.

The Belgium international currently plies his trade in China but has been strongly linked with a January return to Europe. Happart, a former Miss Belgium, gave a transfer update in an interview with RTBF (h/t Football Italia):

"There is a lot going on.

"He has received offers from many clubs in Germany, Spain, England and Italy, but nothing is concrete and nothing has been signed.

"Yannick likes China, but it's a very different culture and we are far away from our families and friends. We'll see what happens and how it unfolds, but it is possible we'll return to Europe."

Football Italia noted there have been links with Milan and Manchester United, but the strongest rumours have been in relation to Arsenal. HLN's Kristof Terreur reported he's been offered to the Gunners but emphasised reports of an agreement being close are false:

The 25-year-old Carrasco moved to China in February 2018 amid odd circumstances. Dalian Yifang, his new club, is owned by the same Wanda Group that sold part of its stake in Atletico Madrid around the same time, per Reuters' Angus Berwick. The company still sponsors the club and lends its name to the current Rojiblancos stadium.

Per Marca's Mikel Sainz de Vicuna the sale of the stake and Carrasco transfer were linked. He became the second Belgium international to leave behind an unstable club situation in Europe for a Chinese adventure, with Axel Witsel making the same move in 2017.

Like Witsel, Carrasco retained his spot in the national team, and like the midfielder, he's likely hoping for a triumphant return to Europe soon. The 30-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer and has been one of the Bundesliga's best players this season.

As one might expect, Carrasco has not been challenged much in the relatively easy Chinese Super League:

A classic winger with bags of speed and technical ability, Arsenal fans may remember Carrasco best for his spectacular performances with AS Monaco against the Gunners in 2015.

While it's fair to question whether Carrasco would be able to adjust back to the pace of play of a top league in Europe quickly, his performances with the national team haven't regressed since he made the switch to China.

A summer move seems more logical and would give the speedster a full pre-season to readjust, but with speculation picking up quickly and Happart confirming conversations are ongoing, a January switch could well be on the cards.