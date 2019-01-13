Chiefs' Jeff Allen to Gift Fan Tickets for Helping Remove His Car from Snow

Chiefs' Jeff Allen to Gift Fan Tickets for Helping Remove His Car from SnowJanuary 13, 2019
A random act of kindness will help one fan get tickets to the AFC Championship Game thanks to Kansas City Chiefs guard Jeff Allen.
Allen described a story of someone helping him get his car out of the snow before Saturday's game:
Jeff Allen @JeffAllen71
My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom
While he didn't know the person or get his information, he finally found Dave and got him tickets to the game:
Jeff Allen @JeffAllen71
Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness https://t.co/e4OkEg6AAw
The Chiefs are playing in the conference title game for the first time since 1993 after a 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the snow Saturday. While it will be a hot ticket in the Kansas City area, being a good samaritan was enough for one person to get free seats.
Allen is in his second stint with the Chiefs and fifth year overall with the team, making four starts in 10 games in 2018.
