Chiefs' Jeff Allen to Gift Fan Tickets for Helping Remove His Car from Snow

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Jeff Allen #73 of the Kansas City Chiefs of the Kansas City Chiefs sits on the bench after a scoring drive during the third quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A random act of kindness will help one fan get tickets to the AFC Championship Game thanks to Kansas City Chiefs guard Jeff Allen.

Allen described a story of someone helping him get his car out of the snow before Saturday's game:

While he didn't know the person or get his information, he finally found Dave and got him tickets to the game:

The Chiefs are playing in the conference title game for the first time since 1993 after a 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the snow Saturday. While it will be a hot ticket in the Kansas City area, being a good samaritan was enough for one person to get free seats.

Allen is in his second stint with the Chiefs and fifth year overall with the team, making four starts in 10 games in 2018.

