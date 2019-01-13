Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi Confirmed

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Musician Travis Scott is introduced as the home-field advantage captain as the Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Travis Scott and Big Boi will join Maroon 5 for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Maroon 5 released a hype video for the performance Sunday on Twitter and included clips of Scott and Big Boi, confirming their involvement.

US Weekly and Jem Aswad and Shirley Halperin of Variety reported in mid-December that Maroon 5 was so far unable to secure commitments from music stars to join them for the Super Bowl. Both reports cited the NFL's response to Colin Kaepernick's protests during the national anthem as one reason for why so few big names wanted to take part.

Aswad and Halperin noted Maroon 5 "reached out to more than a half-dozen stars" with little success.

Us Weekly's Nicholas Hautman reported in October that the NFL had contacted Rihanna about being the headline act for the Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna "said no because of the kneeling controversy" and "doesn't agree with the NFL's stance," one source told Hautman.

According to Billboard's Hilary Hughes, Scott only signed on after requiring the NFL "make a joint donation to an organization fighting for social justice."

