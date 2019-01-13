Bologna Fans Deny Aiming Racist Chants at Juventus Forward Moise Kean

Bologna Fans Deny Aiming Racist Chants at Juventus Forward Moise KeanJanuary 13, 2019
Bologna fans have denied accusations they racially abused Juventus striker Moise Kean during Saturday's Coppa Italia match, stating they instead made "boo" noises to the opposition and their fans.
As reported by Football Italia, the Bologna ultras released a statement demanding an immediate retraction of the accusations: "With reference to the media coverage of supposed racist chants towards Kean, the Centro Bologna Club demands an immediate retraction. The accusation is unfounded, as the 'boo' noises were simply jeers towards the opposition team and their supporters."
Per the report, Gazzetta dello Sport also suggested the jeers heard were "boo" noises rather than monkey chants. Others disagreed, however, including Tuttosport:
🇮🇹 📰 | Front page of Tuttosport headlines on Moise Kean silencing the racist idiots who jeered him in Bologna vs Juventus. The 18 year old secured Juve's passage into the Quarter-finals of Coppa Italia. "Kean silences the idiots. A goal against the jeers." https://t.co/JqcXkQsP4r
The 18-year-old Kean―who has represented Italy in every age group between the under-15 and senior side and has Ivorian parents―made his first senior start for the Serie A giants in the 2-0 win.
The youngster had a fine outing and doubled the Bianconeri lead in the second half, pouncing on a rebound. It was a well-taken goal and his second ever against Bologna, having opened his account as a professional at the same ground:
A first ever Juventus goal in 2017 at the Dall'Ara, and now a first goal of the season in the same place tonight, well done Moise Kean! 👏⚽️ #BolognaJuve #CoppaItalia #ForzaJuve https://t.co/Iy1SRlhlG7
Fans were happy for the teen, especially given the abuse they believed they heard earlier in the match. Sportswriter Adam Digby was among them:
Moise Kean with a goal for every monkey chanting moron in Italy https://t.co/sJFR5zKPMu
The accusations came just weeks after Inter Milan were hit with a stadium ban following allegations of racist abuse aimed at Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, per Football Italia.
Many leading figures in Italian football condemned the abuse following the incident, including Kean's team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo:
Cristiano Ronaldo has come out in support of Koulibaly after the Napoli star became subject to racial abuse from Inter Milan fans. 👏 https://t.co/WkHLMEFzGj
Juventus themselves have also been sanctioned for racially abusing Koulibaly this season, receiving a stadium ban in October, per Goal's Taiye Taiwo.
