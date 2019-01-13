Disney World Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Elsa/Getty Images

The winners of the 2019 Disney World Marathon were familiar faces.

Fredison Costa captured the men's division for a seventh time, while Giovanna Martins won the women's crown for a third straight year and fourth time overall.

Costa has now won five of the last six Walt Disney Marathons. His reign of four straight ended last year when American Nicholas Hilton pulled off an upset.

Martins has won four of the last five events in Orlando, Florida. Canadian Natasha Yaremczuk's win in 2016 stopped her from a streak of five straight.

Hilton and Costa paced the field on the men's side Sunday. Hilton (2:21:48) was the only competitor within five minutes of Costa, whose winning time was 2:18:45. Brazilian Jose Lima, American Jacob Krolick and Brazilian Luis Barboza rounded out the top five.

A Brazilian has won the event in 14 of the last 15 years.

Brazilian Antonia Lins Da Silva finished second in the women's division. Her time of 2:47:36 was a little more than two minutes off Martins' winning time of 2:45:24.

The pair of Brazilians at the top were followed by a remaining top 10 filled with Americans. Nancy Jurgens, Megan Curham and Loni Smith rounded out the top five.