Michael Irvin Would Love Julio Jones, Antonio Brown to Win Super Bowl Together

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Retired NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World 'Wilder vs. Fury' Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones recently told TMZ Sports he doesn't believe the team should pursue Antonio Brown, the disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers wideout who has become the subject of trade rumors after being suspended for the team's final regular-season game for missing practices. 

But NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin would love to see the duo get together.

"I would love to see Julio and AB hook up and win a Super Bowl, since neither have," Irvin told TMZ Sports

"We're in a new age, man," Irvin added. "If LeBron [James] and [Dwyane Wade] and Kevin Durant and Steph Curry can all get together and do something serious, I'm not opposed to it anymore. Ride with the times."

It's actually fair to question whether there would be enough footballs to go around for a Jones-Brown pairing. Jones has at least 83 receptions and 1,400 receiving yards in five straight seasons. Brown has at least 100 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in six straight seasons.

Plus, the Falcons already have Calvin Ridley to pair with Jones, fresh off an impressive rookie season. So the Falcons have bigger needs than wideout, though a Jones-Brown pairing would certainly be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Related

    Report: Gronk to Weigh Retirement Again After Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gronk to Weigh Retirement Again After Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    McVay's Success Could Change NFL for the Worse

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McVay's Success Could Change NFL for the Worse

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Defeat Cowboys 30-22 | Highlights 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Defeat Cowboys 30-22 | Highlights 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    CJ Anderson Scores TD No. 2 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    CJ Anderson Scores TD No. 2 🎥

    ramsnfl
    via Twitter