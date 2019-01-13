Michael Irvin Would Love Julio Jones, Antonio Brown to Win Super Bowl Together

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones recently told TMZ Sports he doesn't believe the team should pursue Antonio Brown, the disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers wideout who has become the subject of trade rumors after being suspended for the team's final regular-season game for missing practices.

But NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin would love to see the duo get together.

"I would love to see Julio and AB hook up and win a Super Bowl, since neither have," Irvin told TMZ Sports.

"We're in a new age, man," Irvin added. "If LeBron [James] and [Dwyane Wade] and Kevin Durant and Steph Curry can all get together and do something serious, I'm not opposed to it anymore. Ride with the times."

It's actually fair to question whether there would be enough footballs to go around for a Jones-Brown pairing. Jones has at least 83 receptions and 1,400 receiving yards in five straight seasons. Brown has at least 100 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in six straight seasons.

Plus, the Falcons already have Calvin Ridley to pair with Jones, fresh off an impressive rookie season. So the Falcons have bigger needs than wideout, though a Jones-Brown pairing would certainly be a nightmare for opposing defenses.