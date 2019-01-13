Cam Reddish Winner vs. FSU, Zion Williamson's Eye Injury and Top Highlights

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Six ranked college basketball teams fell on Saturday, but the one upset that didn't happen caught the most attention.

No. 1 Duke was tested for 40 minutes by No. 13 Florida State, but it pulled out its 14th victory of the season by way of a wide-open three-pointer from Cam Reddish.

What made the Blue Devils' victory even more impressive was that they played the second half without freshman phenom Zion Williamson.

Things didn't go so well on the other side of the Tobacco Road rivalry, as No. 12 North Carolina suffered its worst loss at home in Roy Williams' tenure as head coach.

In addition to the two significant results from the ACC, Saturday's college basketball slate delivered plenty of memorable moments, including a few buzzer-beating shots.

Saturday's Top 25 College Basketball Scores

No. 1 Duke 80, No. 13 Florida State 78

No. 3 Tennessee 78, Florida 67

No. 4 Virginia 63, Clemson 43

No. 5 Gonzaga 96, San Francisco 83

No. 7 Kansas 73, Baylor 68

No. 8 Texas Tech 68, Texas 62

No. 10 Nevada 74, Fresno State 64

No. 11 Auburn 93, Georgia 76

Louisville 83, No. 12 North Carolina 62

Ole Miss 81, No. 14 Mississippi State 77

No. 15 NC State 86, Pittsburgh 80

Iowa 72, No. 16 Ohio State 62

No. 17 Houston 79, Wichita State 70

No. 18 Kentucky 56, Vanderbilt 47

No. 19 Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 64

Kansas State 58, No. 20 Iowa State 57

No. 21 Marquette 70, Seton Hall 66

No. 23 Oklahoma 76, No. 25 TCU 74

DePaul 79, No. 24 St. John's 71

Williamson Suffers Eye Injury in Duke's Victory

After scoring 11 points in the first half, Williamson missed the second half against Florida State because of double vision, per Steve Wiseman of the News and Observer.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski confirmed the injury after the contest against one of Duke's top ACC rivals.

Although the Blue Devils were unable to benefit from Williamson's contributions in Saturday's second half, he appears to be on track to play Monday against Syracuse.

"I'm not saying it was intentional," Krzyzewski said. "But he got poked right in the eye. He's better now. So hopefully he'll be able to play on Monday. But that's a big loss. It's a big loss. For this game? Are you kidding? Especially with the athleticism we were facing."

Without Williamson, the Blue Devils struggled to deal with the athleticism of Florida State's Phil Cofer and Christ Koumadje, who combined for 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Luckily for Duke, its other star freshmen, R.J. Barrett and Reddish, scored scored 32 and 23 points, respectively.

However, the one concern the Blue Devils should have moving forward is scoring depth, as the other five Duke players who stepped on the hardwood combined for 14 of Duke's 80 points.

With home clashes coming up against Syracuse and fourth-ranked Virginia coming up, Duke needs to find a way to distribute the scoring in case Williamson experiences struggles getting back from the injury he suffered Saturday.

Williams Beyond Frustrated with UNC's Performance

North Carolina's four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Saturday, when the Tar Heels fell by 21 points to Louisville.

The defeat to Chris Mack's Cardinals marked just the fourth time the Tar Heels have lost by 20 points or more at home since the Dean Smith Center opened in 1986, per ESPN Stats & Info.

UNC head coach Roy Williams was understandably upset with the loss, and when he was asked about what his team needs to improve, he produced a frank answer, per Inside Carolina's Gregory Hall.

"Basketball," Williams said. "I'm not too concerned about what the hell they eat or anything like that, but basketball is a big concern right now."

The Tar Heels suffered through a brutal statistical day, as they shot 34.5 percent from the field, 13.6 from three-point range and turned over the ball on 14 occasions.

North Carolina's first opportunity to rebound from Saturday's loss comes Tuesday, when it hosts Notre Dame, which heads into the Smith Center off a three-point win over Boston College.

Sunday's Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

No. 6 Michigan State at Penn State (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Northwestern at No. 2 Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET, BTN)

