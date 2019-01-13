2019 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions Before Sunday's Divisional Games

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL Draft order isn't finalized yet, but that doesn't mean it's too early for mock draft season to take full effect.

As Sunday dawns in the league, only six fanbases still have something left to hope for after the 2018 season; the other 26 have nothing left to do except study the lists of 2019 prospects and daydream about which ones would be perfect fits on their squads.

The deadline for college underclassmen to declare for the draft is Monday, so another piece of the puzzle will fall into place then. In the meantime, players who have not yet declared, such as Alabama safety Deionte Thompson, are included below, but almost certainly, he and others who haven't yet announced their intent to enter the draft will return to school for another year.

There are plenty of early storylines to follow ahead of this year's draft spectacle, but one of the ones that will only get stranger as time goes on is the quarterback situation. This draft class is, quite simply, one of the most bizarre as we've seen in a long time when it comes to the league's most important position. To wit, even though Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy, he doesn't appear in the below mock draft. (That could change in future iterations, of course.)

After going over sample scenarios of how every team with a first-round selection could pick this spring, we'll dive deeper into some of these quarterback prospects popping up on first-round boards.

2019 Round 1 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

13. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn St.

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama*

22. Baltimore Ravens: Devin White, LB, LSU

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas): Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

29. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St.

What's the Deal with The Quarterbacks?

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Dwayne Haskins didn't have the opportunity to show off his talents to a national audience in this year's College Football Playoff championship game, but the people who need to know already do.

There's almost no question that Haskins will be the first quarterback off the board in this year's draft, but the question, of course, is where. Though the above mock draft has him making it past the New York Giants' selection at No. 6, there's a high likelihood that that's his floor.

Haskins seems to know that. According to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, when Haskins was told that the Giants would be an ideal landing spot for him, he replied, "I'm hoping for that too."

Of course, we're not as likely to get such forthcoming answers from Haskins as he begins the pre-draft interview circuit in earnest, but it's not surprising he would harbor a desire to be selected by the Giants. He is from Highland Park, New Jersey, and, what's more, the Giants are well-positioned for a young quarterback to come in, with Eli Manning's days in Big Blue clearly numbered.

Haskins has only two years of college ball under his belt, and only one full season. But he more than impressed in 2018, finding himself in the running for the Heisman Trophy and totaling 4,831 yards and an eye-popping 50 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

As the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes continues to tear it up in the postseason, leading his team to the AFC Championship Game, any quarterback prospect would do well to have his name mentioned in the same breath as the former.

Well, that's good news for Missouri's Drew Lock, whom NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared to Mahomes in his scouting report.

"Both guys have big arms and move around really well," Jeremiah said. "They can extend plays with their athleticism and fit balls into tiny windows. However, like Mahomes, Lock needs to be more judicious with the football and cut down on the mistakes that are a result of overaggressiveness."

Lock finished his 2018 regular season with 3,498 passing yards and 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions. While he didn't log a lot of rushing attempts at Missouri, Jeremiah nevertheless likes Lock's athleticism and ability to scramble out of the pocket to buy time on his throws.

Depending on how the top of the draft board shakes out, there's a possibility that some team that feels lock is a...well, lock, for their scheme ends up making him the first quarterback taken off the board in April.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Lance King/Getty Images

Daniel Jones doesn't have a first-round grade from all draft analysis outlets; CBS Sports ranks him at No. 36 overall among all prospects, and No. 3 at the position behind Haskins and Lock.

However, if one thing can almost be guaranteed to happen each year in the NFL draft, it's that teams will get desperate and overdraft quarterbacks. It happens every single year.

And Jones has some intriguing attributes; he has great size, at 6'5" and 220 pounds, and he's coming off his best college season, in which he threw for 2,674 yards and 22 touchdowns to nine interceptions, posting a career-best 131.7 passer rating.

At Duke, Jones demonstrated his athleticism, rushing for more than 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns during his career.

Praised by The Draft Network as "a big-bodied and strong-armed passer," Jones is still raw, but given the amount of need at the quarterback position in this year's draft, some team will almost certainly use a first-round pick to develop Jones.