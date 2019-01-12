Alabama DL LaBryan Ray Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray was arrested Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after allegedly being publicly intoxicated.

According to Ben Jones of the Tuscaloosa News, Tuscaloosa Police spokesman Lt. Teena Richardson said Ray was arrested after refusing to leave an establishment and later being deemed intoxicated.

He was being held on $500 bond at Tuscaloosa County Jail as of Saturday.

Per Charlie Potter of 247Sports, Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on the matter Saturday: "We are disappointed any time a player makes a choice that leads to a bad decision. We will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline and rehabilitation as we move forward."

Ray is set to enter his junior season in 2019 after spending his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide as a reserve lineman.

After playing sparingly as a freshman, Ray saw far more action in 2018 as a sophomore and finished with 39.0 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two passes defended.

Ray is a Madison, Alabama, native who was the No. 28 overall player, No. 2 strong-side defensive end and No. 1 player from the state of Alabama in the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

With both Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs leaving Alabama to enter the NFL draft, Ray is a leading candidate to start for the Crimson Tide next season.