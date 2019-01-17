Nordine Oubaali vs Rau'shee Warren: Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream, TV Info

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Nordine Oubaali and Rau'shee Warren will be in the spotlight on Saturday night when they battle for the vacant WBC world bantamweight title on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Adrien Broner fight.

For Oubaali (14-0, 11 KOs), it's his first chance at a world title after turning pro five years ago. Warren (16-2, 4 KOs) held both the IBO and WBA world titles at bantamweight after beating Juan Carlos Payano in June 2016, avenging an earlier loss to Payano. However, he lost the belts in his next fight, a split-decision loss to Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

The WBC title the two are fighting for became available after Luis Nery failed to make weight for a title fight last year.

The fight is also a chance at revenge for Warren. He lost to Oubaali in the flyweight division at the 2012 London Olympics, his first and only match at those Summer Games. Warren turned pro later that year.

In addition to Oubaali-Warren and Pacquiao-Broner, Saturday's pay-per-view card at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas also features Badou Jack fighting Marcus Browne for the WBA interim light heavyweight title and Jhack Tepora defending his WBA interim featherweight title against Hugo Ruiz.



Here's how to watch the fights.

Oubaali vs. Warren Fight Info

When: Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas

TV: Showtime (PPV, $74.99)

Live Stream: Showtime.com (PPV, $74.99)

Odds: Oubaali -450 (bet $450 to win $100), Warren +325

Oubaali is a solid favorite going into this match. Not only has he proved he can beat Warren in the past, albeit as an amateur, but he's also turned out to be a more dangerous fighter as a professional.

The 32-year-old Frenchman is undefeated, winning his last five matches by stoppage. Warren—a decorated amateur boxer—has a couple of losses on his record, and with just four KOs in his career, he doesn't appear to possess the stopping power that his opponent has at 118 pounds.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Oubaali has also been getting some help to prepare for Warren. According to BoxingScene.com, Oubaali has been sparring with Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire, who noted Oubaali's "power is something you really feel when you're in there with him."

Donaire is an orthodox fighter, while Warren is a southpaw, so he wasn't quite the perfect sparring partner. Oubaali will have to work on getting his front foot to the outside of Warren's and be wary of the left cross.

Fortunately, Warren isn't a dangerous puncher, so Oubaali will likely be willing to take a hit or two if it means he can get off his own power punches cleanly.

If Warren finds his power lacking, he will have to make sure he can establish the jab.

Speaking to PremierBoxingChampions.com's Lem Satterfield, Warren says he's been working on that part of his arsenal:

"The jab wasn't there in the two Juan Carlos Payano fights. It was a lot of just going in there and slugging, trying to bring the fight to him. The second fight I kind of made it easier, but I still didn't throw my jab as much.

"Over the course of my last two fights, we've made it more critical and the most important part of my arsenal, setting up the rest of my punches and making everything easier."

Warren, a Cincinnati native, also has a home-country advantage over Oubaali, who is looking at his first professional bout outside of France. If he can put together a complete performance and get the crowd behind him, he could walk away with an upset win on a big stage.

Odds are courtesy of OddsShark and updated as of Thursday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m. ET.