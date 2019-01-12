Disney World Marathon 2019: Route, Course Map, Times, Event Details

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

The 2019 Disney World Marathon will take place on Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m. ET, marking the 26th anniversary of the race, which first happened in 1994.

The race, which spans 26.2 miles, begins and ends near Epcot. The course takes runners around Walt Disney World, going past milestones such as the Magic Kingdom, the Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. It is the only race that runs through all four Walt Disney World theme parks.

A full map of the course can be seen here.

Last year, there were about 25,500 participants in the race. That included 76 people who had participated in every running of the race up to that point.

The race caps a full schedule, which began with a 5K on Thursday, followed by a 10K on Friday and a half marathon on Saturday. The "Goofy Challenge" is available for runners who wanted to participate in both the half and full marathons, while the "Dopey Challenge" will see participants take on all four races.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, there were more than 65,000 people registered for the four races, including 22,000 for the half marathon and 15,000 for the marathon. Seventy-three countries are said to be represented.

All participants in Sunday's marathon must be able to keep a 16-minute-per-mile pace. There will be food stops for runners located throughout the course.

Although it's a competitive marathon, participants and their guests are still allowed to have fun by dressing up like their favorite Disney characters. There will also be characters and entertainers throughout the course.

The race will be held rain or shine. However, as of Saturday morning, there was no rain in the forecast for Orlando on Sunday morning.

At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, there will be an awards ceremony for the top three finishers in the men's, women's and push-rim wheelchair divisions in the Epcot parking lot.

Information courtesy of RunDisney.com.