Knicks Rumors: Noah Vonleh Circled as Free-Agent Target by Opposing Teams

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh is on several teams' radars as a free-agent target this summer, according to ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

The 23-year-old signed a one-year deal with New York last July.

The ninth overall draft pick in 2014 out of Indiana, Vonleh has bounced around the league, suiting up for four teams in his five seasons. While he saw limited minutes in his first four seasons, the Knicks have given him an increased role during his first year in the Big Apple.

The 6'9", 250-pound forward is having the best season of his career, averaging 8.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.7 minutes per game. He has posted career highs in both three-point (40.7 percent) and free-throw (75.0) shooting as well.

As Begley noted, New York's net rating is 10.1 points better with Vonleh on the court this season.

"He does a little bit of everything for us," Knicks coach David Fizdale said. "I would say he's probably our most complete player [this season]."

If it wasn't for the Knicks, the Massachusetts native may not be putting up the numbers he has been this season. Why not? Fizdale has allowed his young player to develop, even if there have been some growing pains.

"They're just letting me play. Play through my mistakes, play free," Vonleh said. "Use my versatility as a strength. That's basically what it was."

For now, Vonleh will have the second half of the season to continue to show the Knicks and the rest of the league what he can do. If he continues to play well, there should be a market for his services come this summer.

