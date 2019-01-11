Packers Rumors: Todd Monken to Interview for OC Job Under Matt LaFleur

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken is expected to interview for the same position with the Green Bay Packers, according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This comes after Green Bay hired former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur as their head coach earlier this week. Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio reported Friday that Mike Pettine will remain the team's defensive coordinator.

The offensive coordinator position, however, remains open.

Monken spent the past three seasons in Tampa Bay as Buccaneers offensive coordinator. Under Monken, Tampa Bay ranked third in total offense, first in passing and 12th in scoring in 2018—despite Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston sharing time under center.

His only previous NFL coaching experience came as the wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2007-10). He has, however, spent plenty of time as a coach in the college ranks, most recently serving as the head coach at Southern Miss.

Monken's 13-25 record with the Golden Eagles may not jump off the page, but he inherited a program that went 0-12 the year before he arrived in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. By his third and final season with the team, Southern Miss was 9-5 and in a bowl game after a three-year drought.

Monken has been a hot name so far this offseason. Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper noted that Monken interviewed with both the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals for their head coaching vacancies. Not only that, but he is also expected to interview for the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator position, according to MLive.com's Nate Atkins.