Donovan Mitchell Drops 33 as Jazz Crush Lonzo Ball, Lakers Without LeBron James

Donovan Mitchell Drops 33 as Jazz Crush Lonzo Ball, Lakers Without LeBron JamesJanuary 12, 2019
Donovan Mitchell had 33 points and nine assists, and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 18 rebounds, helping the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-95 on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
Lonzo Ball struggled with seven points (3-of-13 shooting), seven rebounds and six assists for the 23-20 Lakers. The Jazz improved to 22-21.
Los Angeles was without LeBron James, who suffered a groin injury on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors and has been out since. The Lakers are just 3-6 with him sidelined.
Jazz Can Make Second-Half Run with Mitchell Running Show
The Jazz never trailed all game, and Mitchell was the primary reason why.
The second-year pro played at a faster speed than anyone else on the court as he created havoc on both ends. That fact was plainly evident when he rose for a poster dunk over 7-foot Lakers center JaVale McGee:
Mitchell took over at point guard with starter Ricky Rubio out because of a hamstring strain, and he dominated.
He routinely found his teammates for crisp passes, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN tweeted in the first half:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Donovan Mitchell might only have two assists so far tonight for the Jazz, but he's been peppering some crafty passes all over the floor. Nice night for him with 16 points to boot and the Lakers are struggling here in the 2nd Q.
The ex-University of Louisville star also had the ball on a string as he was equally adept at creating space for outside jumpers or points in the paint:
NBA @NBA
Donovan Mitchell creates space for the triple! #TeamIsEverything 19 #LakeShow 12 Midway through the 1st on @ESPNNBA https://t.co/ZXY2c8eOGM
NBA @NBA
D-Mitchell (14 PTS) steps through and converts with the left! #TeamIsEverything 46 #LakeShow 34 6:53 to play in Q2 on @ESPNNBA https://t.co/Ll4O0ZBrTV
Mitchell has struggled at times this season and was shooting just 41.4 percent from the field entering Friday. Ben Dowsett of The Athletic provided a theory explaining why Mitchell thrived against the Lakers, though:
Ben Dowsett @Ben_Dowsett
Donovan Mitchell's floor game continues to impress sans another point guard on the floor. The space he has to work with seems to change things for him. He seems to be turning on the jets in transition way more often.
Earlier this week, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News offered another point of praise for Mitchell:
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Donovan Mitchell is starting to read the game so much better. He’s starting to heat up. 🕷
Although the points are different, one can put two and two together: Mitchell may be best for Utah at point guard.
On Wednesday, Utah beat the Orlando Magic 106-93. Mitchell scored 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting and adding seven assists sans Rubio.
In fairness to Rubio, he was a significant reason why the Jazz were able to make the second round of the playoffs last year despite losing franchise player Gordon Hayward to free agency in the 2017 offseason. The team also struggled without Rubio in the second round against the Houston Rockets. Utah lost the series in five games after the guard suffered a left hamstring injury.
Mitchell assumed more point guard duties in the conference semifinals, but the results were mixed. The then-rookie averaged 19.4 points per game on 36 percent shooting. He did dish six assists per contest but also averaged 3.2 turnovers.
Circumstances might be different now, as Mitchell has learned from that experience and adjusted his game. He spoke with Aaron Falk of jazz.com on Friday after shootaround:
"The Houston series really taught me a lot. I understand how to do both [score and distribute] without thinking how to do both. I'm just going to be myself, clear my head and not really overthink what I'm doing. ... It's just kind of understanding the game, understanding where I'm getting my looks, understanding where I can get guys open, understanding how teams are playing me."
Granted, the Jazz have played the 17-24 Orlando Magic and a Lakers team sans their best player in their last two games, but Utah crushed its competition and looked more energetic on both ends.
Rubio provides a lot between his ball-handling, distribution and defensive skills. However, the Jazz may be best served by putting Mitchell at the point. If they do that and resemble their recent form in the second half, then a playoff berth should follow.
What's Next?
Utah will host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, and the Lakers will return home to Staples Center to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.
