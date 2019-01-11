Knicks Troll Enes Kanter After Center Posts 'Cheat Day' on Twitter

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Enes Kanter's New York Knicks teammates weren't about to miss an opportunity to troll the big man after the sequence that unfolded Wednesday and Thursday.

Kanter posted a video of himself on Twitter during "cheat day" on Wednesday with quite the spread of food. He had three triple-patty burgers with eggs on them to go with four more hamburgers and plenty of fries.

That amount of food would leave anyone feeling a bit queasy, and the Knicks center was apparently no exception. Steve Popper of Newsday reported he left Thursday's practice early because of illness.

Enter his trolling teammates, who used some fake hamburgers to drive the message home:

At least Kanter will have plenty of calories to fuel him during Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers.