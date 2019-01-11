B/R's Best Highlights from Jan. 10: Epic College Dunk, LaMarcus Erupts, More

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bleacher Report tracked down the top highlights in sports from Jan. 10 featuring Murray State basketball player Temetrius "Ja" Morant, San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge and San Diego Padres prospect Fernando Tatis Jr.

Morant Posterizes Defender

During Murray State's 98-77 win over UT Martin on Thursday, Morant set the internet ablaze with a monstrous dunk over a Skyhawks defender:

Morant continued his recent red-hot play with 26 points and a career-high 18 points in the victory.

The sophomore guard is averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game for a Murray State team that is off to a 12-2 start.

Aldridge Goes Off for 56

The surging Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 154-147 in overtime on Thursday behind a career performance from Aldridge.

The six-time All-Star dropped a career-high 56 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks in the victory:

San Antonio is now sixth in the Western Conference at 25-18, and it is just one game out of third due in part to Aldridge's dominant play.

Tatis Jr. Crushes Walk-Off Homer in Dominican League

Tatis Jr. is among the top prospects in all of baseball, and he showed why Thursday night with a walk-off home run for Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League.

As seen in the following video, Tatis came through in the clutch with the score tied at 3-3:

The 20-year-old Tatis' bomb gave Estrellas a 6-3 win over Tigres del Licey.

Tatis is the son of former MLB third baseman Fernando Tatis, and MLB.com ranks the talented shortstop as the No. 2 prospect in baseball behind only Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.