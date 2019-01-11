B/R's Best Highlights from Jan. 10: Epic College Dunk, LaMarcus Erupts, More

B/R's Best Highlights from Jan. 10: Epic College Dunk, LaMarcus Erupts, MoreJanuary 11, 2019
Bleacher Report tracked down the top highlights in sports from Jan. 10 featuring Murray State basketball player Temetrius "Ja" Morant, San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge and San Diego Padres prospect Fernando Tatis Jr.
Morant Posterizes Defender
During Murray State's 98-77 win over UT Martin on Thursday, Morant set the internet ablaze with a monstrous dunk over a Skyhawks defender:
Morant continued his recent red-hot play with 26 points and a career-high 18 points in the victory.
The sophomore guard is averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game for a Murray State team that is off to a 12-2 start.
Aldridge Goes Off for 56
The surging Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 154-147 in overtime on Thursday behind a career performance from Aldridge.
The six-time All-Star dropped a career-high 56 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks in the victory:
Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay?
The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes Over the Desert
Cheerleader Becomes Record-Setting Running Back
Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
Ref Who Forced Wrestler to Cut Dreads Banned from Working District
The Next Australian Basketball Star Is Taking Over American Hoops
Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
Some of Fortnite's Dances Have Landed Them in Legal Trouble
Tour de France Has Nothing on Extreme Downhill Megavalanche
JuJu Is a Man of the People
🌟'The Champions': Season Finale🌟
13-Year-Old Can Deadlift 2x Her Bodyweight
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
San Antonio is now sixth in the Western Conference at 25-18, and it is just one game out of third due in part to Aldridge's dominant play.
Tatis Jr. Crushes Walk-Off Homer in Dominican League
Tatis Jr. is among the top prospects in all of baseball, and he showed why Thursday night with a walk-off home run for Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League.
As seen in the following video, Tatis came through in the clutch with the score tied at 3-3:
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
Fernando Tatis Jr. crushed the walk-off homer AND the bat-flip 🔥 (via @LIDOMRD) https://t.co/AWuFUtjppY
The 20-year-old Tatis' bomb gave Estrellas a 6-3 win over Tigres del Licey.
Tatis is the son of former MLB third baseman Fernando Tatis, and MLB.com ranks the talented shortstop as the No. 2 prospect in baseball behind only Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Eagles Playoff Hero Trashes Old Teammates, Execs