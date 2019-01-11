Maori Davenport Ruled Eligible to Play vs Carroll After Judge's Emergency Motion

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Charles Henderson High School (Ala.) basketball star Maori Davenport will be eligible to play against Carroll High School on Friday after a judge granted her an emergency motion.

According to AL.com's Josh Bean, Davenport will be eligible pending a hearing before Pike County Circuit Judge Sonny Reagan.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended Davenport in November after she mistakenly received a check for $857.20 from USA Basketball for playing in August's FIBA Americas U18 Tournament.

Davenport is a highly touted recruit who has committed to play at Rutgers beginning next season. ESPN rates Davenport as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2019 class and the No. 2 post player.

Per Bean, Davenport is the most likely to be named Miss Basketball for the state of Alabama.

The payment Davenport received from USA Basketball broke an AHSAA amateurism rule that typically results in a one-season suspension.

USA Basketball said it unintentionally sent the check to Davenport, and there has been no evidence Davenport sought payment.

Friday will mark Davenport's first appearance for Charles Henderson since she was initially suspended in November.