Maurizio Sarri Calls out Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi Pursuit

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on January 8, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has accused Bayern Munich of not being professional over their pursuit of winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday ahead of his side's game with Newcastle United, he added he would like to keep the 18-year-old at Stamford Bridge, per Oliver Harbord of Football.London:

"I think it is not professional. They are talking about a player under contract with Chelsea, so they didn’t respect our club I think. I am very happy with the player, he is improving a lot. He needs to move in some moments without the ball. I would like to have him in the future."

              

