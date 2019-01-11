Maurizio Sarri Calls out Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi Pursuit

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has accused Bayern Munich of not being professional over their pursuit of winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday ahead of his side's game with Newcastle United, he added he would like to keep the 18-year-old at Stamford Bridge, per Oliver Harbord of Football.London:

"I think it is not professional. They are talking about a player under contract with Chelsea, so they didn’t respect our club I think. I am very happy with the player, he is improving a lot. He needs to move in some moments without the ball. I would like to have him in the future."

