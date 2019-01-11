Harry Kane Talks Tottenham Trophy Hunt Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harry Kane has called on his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates to "bring it home" in the remainder of 2018-19 as they look to win their first piece of silverware in 11 years.

He noted that the current stage of the season has often been when Spurs "have just fallen behind" in their hunt for trophies.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are just two results away from winning the Carabao Cup, having edged their semi-final first-leg clash against Chelsea 1-0 on Tuesday.

The League Cup was the last piece of silverware Spurs won, in 2008, when Juande Ramos was in charge.

Tottenham are also in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, the fourth round of the FA Cup and six points off leaders Liverpool in the Premier League.

Despite the huge progress Spurs have made in recent years, they have failed to pick up a trophy, and Kane told Sky Sports in an interview published on Friday that he is desperate to break the duck:

"I've said all along that the aim of a professional footballer is to win team trophies. There will be no better feeling than to win something with these guys, we've all worked so hard over the last three or four years to turn Spurs into a team that contends each and every year.

"We're in a good stage, we're in a semi-final [Carabao Cup] with a 1-0 lead, we're in the FA Cup and Champions League and we're not too far off in the Premier League, although there is a long way to go.

"So far, so good, but it's this stage of the season that we have just fallen behind in the past so it is important this year that we step it up, work even harder and go into these games and try and bring it home."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

On Sunday, Spurs face a big challenge as they aim to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race against Manchester United at Wembley.

The Red Devils look resurgent under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have won five from five under the Norwegian since Jose Mourinho was sacked in December.

The visit to Spurs will be the biggest test yet of Solskjaer's tenure, though, and the hosts will take confidence from their 3-0 victory over United in the reverse fixture in August.

Kane is also in superb form, having netted at least once in each of his last six appearances in all competitions.

United's defence has been largely awful this season, and the England captain will surely be relishing causing them more issues on Sunday.