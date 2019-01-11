UEFA Bans Thomas Muller for 2 Games After Ajax Red Card; Bayern to Appeal

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

UEFA has banned Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller for two matches after he was sent off against Ajax in the final match of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Bayern announced UEFA's decision on Twitter and confirmed they would appeal the suspension:

If the ban is upheld, the forward will miss both legs of Bayern's last-16 tie with Liverpool.

