UEFA Bans Thomas Muller for 2 Games After Ajax Red Card; Bayern to Appeal

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Thomas Muller of Bayern Munchen, Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax v Bayern Munchen at the Johan Cruijff Arena on December 12, 2018 in Amsterdam Netherlands (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

UEFA has banned Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller for two matches after he was sent off against Ajax in the final match of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Bayern announced UEFA's decision on Twitter and confirmed they would appeal the suspension:

If the ban is upheld, the forward will miss both legs of Bayern's last-16 tie with Liverpool.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

