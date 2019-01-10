Video: Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown Separated After Argument in Huddle vs. Heat

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics entered Thursday night's game against the Miami Heat winners of four straight.

They left AmericanAirlines Arena with an ugly 115-99 loss and questions about discord in the locker room.

Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown had to be separated during a timeout. The pair were seen jawing before Morris shoved Brown and had to be held back by Marcus Smart.

The Celtics were getting destroyed by an inferior team, and it's likely emotions began bubbling over.

These things happen. Brown played just 14 minutes, his lowest number of the season. Morris notably doesn't back down. Words are exchanged between teammates all the time, and sometimes arguments turn into brief skirmishes that go nowhere.

That said, the Celtics have already had a players-only meeting this season. There's clearly some level of discomfort, since (arguably) the conference's most talented team sits in the No. 5 slot.

With less than a month to go before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, it wouldn't be a surprise to see president of basketball operations Danny Ainge explore the idea of shaking things up.