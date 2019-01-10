Video: Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown Separated After Argument in Huddle vs. Heat

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 10: Kyrie Irving #11, Marcus Morris #13, Robert Williams #44 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics look on against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on January 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics entered Thursday night's game against the Miami Heat winners of four straight. 

They left AmericanAirlines Arena with an ugly 115-99 loss and questions about discord in the locker room. 

Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown had to be separated during a timeout. The pair were seen jawing before Morris shoved Brown and had to be held back by Marcus Smart.

The Celtics were getting destroyed by an inferior team, and it's likely emotions began bubbling over.

These things happen. Brown played just 14 minutes, his lowest number of the season. Morris notably doesn't back down. Words are exchanged between teammates all the time, and sometimes arguments turn into brief skirmishes that go nowhere.

That said, the Celtics have already had a players-only meeting this season. There's clearly some level of discomfort, since (arguably) the conference's most talented team sits in the No. 5 slot.

With less than a month to go before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, it wouldn't be a surprise to see president of basketball operations Danny Ainge explore the idea of shaking things up.    

Related

    Stevens Explains How Early Surge Actually Doomed C’s

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Stevens Explains How Early Surge Actually Doomed C’s

    Logan Mullen
    via NESN.com

    Back-To-Back Bites Celtics in 115-99 Loss at Miami

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Back-To-Back Bites Celtics in 115-99 Loss at Miami

    Boston.com
    via Boston.com

    Celtics Need to Solve Road Woes to Contend for Title

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Celtics Need to Solve Road Woes to Contend for Title

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Davis' Recent Instagram 'Like' Might Interest Celtics Fans

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Davis' Recent Instagram 'Like' Might Interest Celtics Fans

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston