Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman Suffers Broken Elbow After Falling Down Stairs

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

United States gymnast and three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman said Wednesday she suffered a broken elbow in a fall:

Raisman was the captain of the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics teams, and the U.S. won gold both years. She also won gold in the floor exercise in 2012.

She has also enjoyed success at the World Championships, winning gold in the team competitions in 2011 and 2015. Raisman also has three gold medals to her name from the Pacific Rim Championships.

Raisman's status for the 2020 Tokyo Games is not yet known, although it figures that the broken elbow would be healed well beforehand.

If she does participate, then Raisman can become a member of the first women's gymnastics team to take back-to-back-to-back golds since the Soviet Union did so in 1972, 1976 and 1980.