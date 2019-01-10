Alabama Co-OC Josh Gattis Reportedly Named Michigan Offensive Coordinator

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

Michigan Stadium, with newly constructed structures containing luxury suites and a new press box, filled with 35,000 to watch the Wolverines' spring football game, Saturday, April 17, 2010, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
TONY DING/Associated Press

Michigan's search for an offensive coordinator has come to an end after reportedly getting Josh Gattis from Alabama. 

Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, Gattis will leave the Crimson Tide after serving one year as co-offensive coordinator to lead Michigan's offense in 2019. 

Michigan went through last season without an official offensive coordinator. Assistant head coach Pep Hamilton was heavily involved in the team's play-calling, alongside head coach Jim Harbaugh. 

It was a successful formula for the Wolverines. Their scoring output increased by 10 points per game from 2017 (25.2) to 2018 (35.2), but their passing attack came up short in the biggest game of the year. 

Per Chad Peltier of Land-Grant Holy Land, Michigan's explosive passing rate—plays that gain at least 15 yardsagainst Ohio State was 11 percent. For comparison, the Buckeyes finished at 36.7 percent in the same category. 

Gattis served as Alabama's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018. The Crimson Tide had five receivers who averaged at least 16 yards per reception and caught at least six touchdowns. Sophomore Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award with 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 catches. 

