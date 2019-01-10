2019 Heisman Trophy Odds: Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa Early Favorites

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The easiest way for a quarterback to rise to the top of next year's Heisman Trophy odds is by putting on a dominant performance in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. 

Per Bovada (h/t B/R Betting), Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a +285 favorite (bet $100 to win $285) to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy, followed by Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa at +350 and Georgia's Jake Fromm +850:

