2019 Heisman Trophy Odds: Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa Early Favorites

2019 Heisman Trophy Odds: Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa Early FavoritesJanuary 10, 2019
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press
The easiest way for a quarterback to rise to the top of next year's Heisman Trophy odds is by putting on a dominant performance in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.
Per Bovada (h/t B/R Betting), Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a +285 favorite (bet $100 to win $285) to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy, followed by Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa at +350 and Georgia's Jake Fromm +850:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Report: Tate Martell Could Transfer