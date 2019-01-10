JT Realmuto Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Astros, Braves Among 6 Contenders for Catcher

Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto follows through on two-run base hit in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

There are reportedly six teams in talks to acquire catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins. 

According to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds are considered the "front-runners" to trade for Realmuto.

Since Realmuto is arbitration eligible and won't become a free agent until 2021, the Marlins haven't ruled out keeping him for the 2019 season, per Frisaro.

    

