JT Realmuto Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Astros, Braves Among 6 Contenders for Catcher

John Bazemore/Associated Press

There are reportedly six teams in talks to acquire catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins.

According to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds are considered the "front-runners" to trade for Realmuto.

Since Realmuto is arbitration eligible and won't become a free agent until 2021, the Marlins haven't ruled out keeping him for the 2019 season, per Frisaro.

