NFL Rumors: Ex-Browns Interim HC Gregg Williams Under Consideration as Jets DC

Gregg Williams is reportedly under consideration to become the New York Jets' new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Williams would work under Adam Gase, who the Jets reportedly hired as their head coach Wednesday, per Schefter and Darlington.

Williams was let go by the Cleveland Browns after they reportedly settled on Freddie Kitchens as their new head coach Wednesday, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

