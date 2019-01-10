Unai Emery: Arsenal Exploring Loan Market; Talks Denis Suarez, Ever Banega

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Unai Emery has revealed Arsenal do not have any money to spend on permanent transfers in the January window, so any transfer activity will be limited to loan deals.

Speaking ahead of the Gunners' Premier League clash with West Ham United on Saturday, the Spaniard also addressed ongoing links to Barcelona's Denis Suarez, per Jacob Murtagh in the Mirror:

"We can't sign with payment for one player. We can only loan players. The club is working. The club is telling me each moment that different situations can happen for recruitment. But at the moment I don't have new news on that. I don't know now his [Suarez's] situation. But we can only sign on a loan and I know the club is working for the possibility of players who can help us with this condition."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Emery was also coy on links to Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega: "I know this player; he is a very good player. Now I can't say more."

Banega played under Emery when he was in charge at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, and their previous relationship could make him a good fit at Arsenal.

There is rarely value to be had in the January transfer window, so it is not a huge surprise Arsenal are not planning to make any major signings. But it is a surprise that there are apparently no funds either way:

The Gunners need a strong second half to the season if they are to break into the Premier League's top four.

A couple of poor recent results have seen them drop down to fifth with 41 points, three points behind Chelsea in the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Manchester United are also now bearing down on the Gunners after their four league wins in a row under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils are now just three points behind Arsenal.

Saturday's trip to West Ham is crucial for Arsenal to win if they are not to lose pace, but the Hammers will be tough opponents. The 10th-placed side have lost just one of their last five at the London Stadium and earned a point in the corresponding fixture last season.