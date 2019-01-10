Gabriel Jesus Talks Respect for Sergio Aguero, Desire for Manchester City Place

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus has told reporters of his respect for Manchester City team-mate Sergio Aguero, but the Brazilian said he is nevertheless hoping to secure a regular starting berth ahead of the Argentinian.

The Brazilian, who has started just six Premier League matches this season, spoke after he bagged a four-goal haul in City's 9-0 Carabao Cup demolition of Burton Albion on Wednesday.

Per MailOnline's Chris Wheeler, Jesus believes he has shown he can inherit Aguero's throne at the Etihad Stadium:

"Sure, like when I first came here. I've always respected and will always respect Sergio and the manager's decisions, but it's up to me to pursue a place in the team.

"I try to show on a daily basis, training hard trying to get into the first XI.

"I know Sergio is having an amazing season but I'm here able to help whenever they need me. I haven't played a lot in Premier League this season and I want to help respecting everyone.

"Sergio has scored a lot of goals for City and I respect him as a legend. So when Pep puts him in the team, he helps. I am the same when I am on the pitch. I just wanted to enjoy the game and score."

Jesus and his team-mates ran riot on Wednesday. After Kevin De Bruyne broke the deadlock five minutes in, Jesus opened his account with a close-range header before firing in off the post for his second.

Jesus added another header before a cross from Oleksandr Zinchenko looped in, and Jesus had his fourth with a tap-in following a goal for young midfielder Phil Foden. Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez added their names to the scoresheet before the final whistle.

Scouted Football shared Jesus' numbers from his impressive showing:

Football.London's Greg Johnson believes his performance could be an ominous sign for City's rivals:

The haul took the striker's tally to 12 goals this season, but remarkably he has found the net in just six of his 26 appearances.

Aguero has 14 goals to his name and has spread them out more evenly, having scored in 11 of the 22 games he's featured in.

That consistency will help him retain an edge over Jesus in manager Pep Guardiola's thinking when it comes to team selection, but Jesus is still only 21 and has plenty of time to add that to his game.

The youngster also said a visit from his family over the festive period has helped him regain his confidence: "I've already forgotten the problems of last year and I'm really happy now. My feeling is back, and I have been so happy that my family is here with me."

He added that, while his family have had to return to Brazil, "I'm mentally stronger now and I just want to play well, score goals and help the team."

His numbers would suggest his family's visit has indeed had a positive impact on his performances:

Jesus isn't likely to unseat Aguero as City's No. 1 striker this season, but he is a leading example of the strength in depth the Sky Blues can call upon in games where the Argentinian isn't present.

Even if he's not always starting, his performances can still have a significant impact on City's fortunes this season.