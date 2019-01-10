NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Bracket Scenarios and Latest Odds for Divisional Round

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

We've reached the divisional round of the 2018-19 NFL playoffs, with eight teams left standing in the quest to win Super Bowl Llll.

After advancing out of the wild-card round as No. 6 seeds, the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles will look to pull off another upset against the top teams in their respective conferences.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will all begin their postseason journey after first-round byes.

Ahead we've provided a quick breakdown of all four of this weekend's matchups, with a closer look at what a win for each of the eight remaining teams would mean for the playoff picture.

Divisional Round TV Schedule

Saturday, January 12

AFC: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)

NFC: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Ramis, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday, January 13

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Odds and Bracket Scenarios

No. 6 Colts at No. 1 Chiefs (-5.5)

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

If Indianapolis wins: The Colts went 9-1 to close out the regular season after an inauspicious 1-5 start, then upended the No. 3 seed Texans 21-7 in the wild-card round.

Andrew Luck is being protected by one of the best offensive lines in football, running back Marlon Mack rushed for a season-high 148 yards against a Texans defense that had not allowed a 100-yard rusher all season, and the defense has held the opposition under 20 points in three of its last four games.

A trip to New England or Los Angeles awaits if they can pull off another upset.

If Kansas City wins: As well as the Colts are playing, the Chiefs are still the favorites in this one.

As usual, it will come down to whether the high-powered Kansas City offense can outscore its opponent. The Chiefs led the NFL in points (565) and total yards (6,810) on offense while ranking near the bottom of those categories on defense at 24th in points allowed (421) and 31st in yards (6,488).

The Chiefs would play host to the winner of the Patriots and Chargers matchup.

No. 4 Cowboys at No. 2 Rams (-7)

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

If Dallas wins: The Cowboys won seven of their last eight games to claim the NFC East title, then squeaked out a 24-22 victory over the Seahawks in their wild-card game to advance.

Getting Ezekiel Elliot and the running game going against Aaron Donald and the Rams front seven will be the key for the Cowboys, as they look to avoid putting too much on the shoulders of quarterback Dak Prescott.

An Eagles win over the Saints would give the Cowboys a home game in the NFC championship game if they advance. Otherwise, they would head to New Orleans.

If Los Angeles wins: Frankly, it would be a major upset if the Rams don't advance to the NFC title game.

The health of running back Todd Gurley will be one of the biggest storylines heading into the game. He was limited to 76 yards on 23 carries in Week 14 and 15, before sitting out the final two games of the regular season with a knee injury.

If the Rams and Saints both win, it would set up a rematch of Week 9 in New Orleans when the Saints came away with a 45-35 victory. The Rams also lost to the Eagles at home in Week 15 by a score of 30-23, so there would be something to avenge there as well.

No. 5 Chargers at No. 2 Patriots (-4)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If Los Angeles wins: In 15 NFL seasons, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has reached the AFC title game just once—all the way back in 2007 when a then-undefeated Patriots team won 21-12. The AFC championship is not on the line this time around, but it's the same two teams doing battle.

The Chargers beat the Ravens in Baltimore last weekend 23-17, moving Rivers one step closer to that elusive Super Bowl appearance amid one of the best seasons of his career.

A Colts win in the other AFC matchup would give the Chargers a home game in the AFC championship. Otherwise, they'd travel to Kansas City where they beat the Chiefs by a slim 29-28 margin in Week 15.

If New England wins: Ho hum.

The Patriots have appeared in each of the past seven AFC championship games, advancing to the Super Bowl four times and winning two titles during that span.

This year's team went 11-5, which marked their worst record since 2009, though they were a perfect 8-0 at home.

That should make them big fans of the Colts on Sunday, as an Indianapolis win would afford them another home game if they advance. Otherwise, they'll be forced to take to the road, where they went just 3-5 during the regular season.

No. 6 Eagles at No. 1 Saints (-8)

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

If Philadelphia wins: A victor would add to the already unlikely legacy of Nick Foles.

The best backup quarterback in football marched the Eagles down the field in the fourth quarter against the vaunted Bears defense for the decisive score, and a Cody Parkey missed field goal punched Philadelphia's ticket to the divisional round.

As the No. 6 seed, the Eagles path to the Super Bowl will be all road games. They were 4-4 on the road during the regular season, moving above .500 on the year with their win last week.

If New Orleans wins: The Saints have the biggest point spread of the week, and that's not surprising considering the Saints already dismantled the Eagles once this season with a lopsided 48-7 victory in Week 10.

Drew Brees lit up the Philadelphia secondary in that game with 363 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Mark Ingram added 103 yards rushing on 16 carries and two touchdowns of his own.

The Saints have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, though they went just 5-3 at home during the regular season.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark and current as of Jan. 10.