Barcelona Target Frenkie de Jong Says He Will Stay at Ajax Until End of 2018-19

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Frenkie de Jong has joined Matthijs de Ligt in committing himself to Ajax until the end of the season amid links to Barcelona.

Central defender De Ligt, 19, told NOS (h/t Goal) on Tuesday that "a move will not be happening this transfer window."

And Ajax have received a further boost after 21-year-old De Jong committed to the Dutch club for the remainder of the 2018-19 season in an interview with the club's official website (h/t Sport):

"I will not leave this winter. Definitely, I'm staying until the end of the season. I do not know if others could leave, but I would like this group to remain unchanged, we had a good first half of the season and the atmosphere is good, with the quality we have, it would be a pity if any of us left now."

Midfielder De Jong, who has been compared to Johan Cruyff and Franz Beckenbauer, has been linked with a move to Manchester City as well as Barca, per the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg.

Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly in the hunt:

He and De Ligt have played key roles in the development of Ajax's young and exciting side.

The Amsterdam club are currently second in the Eredivisie, just two points behind a PSV Eindhoven side that have dropped just three points all season.

Meanwhile, Ajax have also qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2005-06.

If they had lost De Jong or De Ligt, their chances of winning a first league title since 2014 would have taken a major hit.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

But the fact that both have committed to stay until the end of the season means PSV are likely to continue to be pushed hard in the race for the title.

Ajax also have a decent chance of making the last eight of the Champions League.

They have been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 for a marquee tie between two of Europe's most famous clubs.

Los Blancos have won the last three Champions Leagues, but they are enduring a tough season after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer.

Ajax should be confident they can cause the Spanish giants some problems, especially with De Jong and De Ligt in the side.