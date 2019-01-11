Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat of the season when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds lost 2-1 to title rivals Manchester City on January 3 as the Sky Blues cut the gap to four points, and they will want to extend it back to seven before City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

As for Brighton, a win could take them into the top half of the table.

Date: Saturday, January 12

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (USA)

Odds: Brighton (9-1), Draw (19-4), Liverpool (29-100)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Although it was a much-changed side that lost 2-1 to Wolves in the FA Cup on Monday, Liverpool have now recorded back-to-back defeats in all competitions for the first time this season.

While their second-string side was deservedly beaten at Molineux, their clash with City in the match prior was a close affair that could have gone either way.

The margins could scarcely have been finer:

Liverpool still have a cushion that keeps them ahead of City, but it's imperative for the Reds' title challenge that they get back to winning ways immediately after this blip to maintain momentum.



It seems they will have to do so with a makeshift back line, though, as Dejan Lovren's injury six minutes into the Wolves clash leaves them with Virgil van Dijk as their only fit senior centre-back, per David Lynch of the Evening Standard.

Midfielder Fabinho, who played in defence against Wolves, may have to cover there, although football writer Joel Rabinowitz believes he might cope again without too much trouble:

The Brazil international will need to perform well as Brighton have a fairly strong home record, having picked up five wins from their 10 home matches this season and lost just twice.

They are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions after grabbing a confidence-boosting 3-1 win at Bournemouth in the FA Cup, too.

The Reds should be expecting to record a win against Brighton, even if they are without some first-team options, but the Seagulls may not give them an easy game on Saturday.