Milan Skriniar Brands Media 'S--t' Amid Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has taken to social media to dismiss rumours linking him with Manchester United.

According to the Manchester Evening News' Richard Fay on Thursday, Skriniar posted an Instagram story of a Slovakian newspaper that linked him with United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona alongside the following caption: "You write things that you don't even know. You are s--t. Now write an article on this."

It is not the first time Skriniar has addressed speculation linking him with Old Trafford.

When asked about interest in him from then-United boss Jose Mourinho in October, he told ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell that "it's always nice" to hear that a coach of Mourinho's stature is interested, but he added:

"I don't know why these rumours continue. I've not said anything to anybody, just what you can see on the web."

"Even if Jose is one of the most famous, best, greatest coaches in the world, it's not something I think of because I'm playing for Inter and am happy here at Inter.

"I'm happy in Milan, it's a great city, even when my parents or friends come here, we have a look around and I'm happy here and relaxed here. When the results are going well too, it's all even better."

Mourinho was sacked by United in December and replaced with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season, but that has evidently not stopped talk of a potential move for Skriniar.

It's understandable if the Red Devils are considering Skriniar, given they've shipped 32 goals in 21 Premier League matches this season—the worst record among the top six.

Skriniar, 23, is one of the most exciting centre-backs in Europe. Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette would like to see United pursue him:

Football analyst Dave O'Brien shared the numbers behind a recent performance of his:

He's an excellent defender whose composure and reading of the game helps him shine in one-on-one situations.

Skriniar is impressive on a technical level, too, able to bring the ball out from defence—even if it requires him to dribble past a player—and find his team-mates with almost unerring accuracy.

He'd be a fine asset to the Red Devils, but he has repeatedly made it clear he is not thinking of leaving Inter any time soon.

United sorely need defensive reinforcements, but they'll have to look elsewhere it seems.