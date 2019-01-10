Thomas Tuchel: Neymar 'Feels Really Happy' at PSG Amid Barcelona Rumours

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says Neymar is content at the club amid rumours he has held talks with former club Barcelona.

According to Catalunya Radio (h/t the Mirror's Alex Richards), Neymar met Barca representative Andre Cury—who oversaw his arrival at the Camp Nou from Santos in 2013—during the winter break to discuss a potential return to the club.

Per the Mirror's Sam Elliott, Tuchel has since moved to dismiss the speculation.

"I think Neymar feels really happy, he's professional," he said. "I think he feels good here, both in the dressing room and on the pitch, he is disciplined, he does a lot of things on the pitch. You have seen his statistics and what he does in training."

The Brazilian scored his 18th goal of the season on Wednesday, and he has an incredible record with the Parisians:

It wasn't enough for PSG to beat Guingamp in the Coupe de la Ligue, though. Their opponents, who sit bottom of Ligue 1, received three penalties at the Parc des Princes and converted two to give them a shock 2-1 win.

This will mark the first season since 2012-13 that PSG will not win the Coupe de la Ligue, but they remain in the Coupe de France and they're 13 points clear in Ligue 1 despite having two games in hand of nearest challengers Lille.

PSG's dominance of French football has seen them win Ligue 1 in five of the last six seasons and the Coupe de France four years running, so remaining there will allow Neymar to fill his boots with silverware.

Maintaining interest given the lack of competitiveness on the domestic front could be a challenge, though, and in Europe, they are yet to reach a semi-final in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona have managed to deliver consistent success despite having tougher opposition in Spain, and since 2014, they're the only side other than Real Madrid to win the Champions League.

During the festive period, Barca talisman Lionel Messi said he would welcome Neymar back to the Camp Nou with open arms, but he doubted a return would be feasible:

The Argentinian is likely correct in his assessment. Even if Neymar does want to come back, the costs involved would be astronomical.

PSG would almost certainly want more than the €222 million they paid Barca for him—if they would even accept a bid—and the Catalan giants would also have to meet his considerable wage demands, too.

For the time being, his future lies in Paris, where he'll hope to deliver European success this season.