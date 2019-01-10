Vince McMahon and Family as Authority Storyline Isn't the Cure to WWE Raw Woes

Credit: WWE.com

On the December 17 episode of Raw, the entire McMahon family—Vince, Stephanie, Shane and Triple H—appeared at the top of the show to say that they would be taking a more hands-on role backstage. Triple H in particular emphasized that they were listening to the fans.

It was a sort of "worked shoot" promo that operated on two levels. In kayfabe, Raw General Manager Baron Corbin was abusing his position, gaining the upper hand on petty grudges by making lopsided, unfair booking decisions.

But there was a grain of truth of to this segment as well. Baron Corbin (the performer, not the character) had been scripted poorly and redundantly, in an way that made it impossible for him to succeed. He had been paired with both Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, who are too powerful on their own to need help, even in fiction.

Corbin's character was involved in too many people's business; he was present in the majority of the show's segments. That's inexcusable on a loaded roster where many performers never get to show their faces on television, let alone be a central character.

Combine that with Dean Ambrose's knockoff Bane tribute and a women's division that's spinning its wheel until WrestleMania season, and you have a recipe for bad results. The December 3 episode of Raw was the lowest rated in Raw history, until it was supplanted in that dubious honor by the December 10 episode of Raw. So the McMahon promo had the effect, at least from a practical standpoint, of wiping the slate clean.

But one thing the McMahons should not do is remain on television as the replacement Authority figures. It;'s nice to see Vince on TV, but this too will wear thin eventually The playbook has been run to death. And it's time to refocus on the performers rather than the palace intrigue amongst the ruling family.

When Vince McMahon began involving himself in WWE storylines as a money hungry, evil boss from hell in 1997, he, along with narrative foil "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, elevated the company to one of its highest levels of popularity. But that was an exceptional time in WWE history that demanded an exceptional solution. Between the Montreal Screwjob and the working class appeal of Austin, the conceit made sense. Even when Daniel Bryan battled The Authority in the lead-up to WrestleMania XXX, it made better sense; Bryan had been booked as a "B+ Player," and it was necessary to give that backstage sentiment some physical, literal kayfabe form.

But now, two decades after the original gimmick, which has cycled between dozens of Vince stand-ins, it's getting long in the tooth. After the Superstar Shakeup back in 2016, Cesaro expressed frustration with the continued focus on backstage Authority figures rather than the performers in the ring. His point still stands today.

There doesn't need to be this mediator in a suit and tie who is making things happen. The performers themselves, and the conflict they generate on their own, should be at the forefront of any narrative. And any "Authority" should be a Jack Tunney sort of figure, who had no affiliation to anyone.