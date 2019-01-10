Super Bowl 2019: Updated Odds and Predictions for Championship Tilt

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

There are eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, and one of those squads will be the winners of this year's Super Bowl championship.

The four remaining teams in each conference will play in the divisional round this weekend as they continue their bid to play in Super Bowl LIII.

After the champions in the AFC and NFC are determined, the two teams will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

In the Wild Card Round, the lower seed won three of the four matchups, with both No. 6 seeds (the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts) and a No. 5 seed (the Los Angeles Chargers) winning road games to advance to the divisional round.

The Dallas Cowboys, a No. 4 seed, were the only higher seed to win during Wild Card Weekend.

If the lower seeds continue to win, that could certainly lead to some unpredictable scenarios over the next few weeks leading up to Super Bowl LIII.

According to OddsShark, the New Orleans Saints, who are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, are currently the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +250. (A bettor who places a $100 bet on the Saints would earn $250 in profit if New Orleans wins the Super Bowl.)

Below are updated Super Bowl odds for all of the remaining playoff teams, as well as predictions for what will happen the rest of the postseason.

Super Bowl Odds for Divisional Round Participants (via OddsShark)

New Orleans Saints +250

Kansas City Chiefs +400

Los Angeles Rams +400

New England Patriots +550

Los Angeles Chargers +900

Indianapolis Colts +1200

Philadelphia Eagles +1400

Dallas Cowboys +1800

Predictions

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The four teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl are the two top seeds from each conference, and each of those teams will have success in the divisional round.

Although several of the lower seeds will play competitive games, the top four teams in these playoffs are at a higher level than the rest. Therefore, the Saints and Rams will advance to the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs and Patriots will advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The championship games in both conferences will be two of the best games that have happened this season.

The Saints had the best record in the NFL during the regular season at 13-2, which included a 45-35 victory over the Rams on Nov. 4. But this time, Los Angeles will get revenge with a win, led by a strong showing from running back Todd Gurley, who is expected to return from a knee injury after missing the final two games of the regular season.

The Chiefs were 12-4 during the regular season, but the Patriots typically always peak during the playoffs. With veteran quarterback Tom Brady leading the way, New England will find a way to reach the Super Bowl for the third straight year.

In the Super Bowl, the Rams will overcome the Patriots' past postseason success to win the franchise's first Super Bowl championship since the 1999 season.