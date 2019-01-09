Giants Reportedly Agree to 20-Year Contract to Rename Stadium Oracle Park

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants' home stadium will now be called Oracle Park, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. The stadium had been named AT&T Park from 2006-2018.

San Francisco reportedly signed a 20-year deal with Oracle, a computer technology corporation with headquarters in Redwood City, California, that begins this year, per Schulman.

AT&T's naming-rights deal with the Giants was set to end after 2019, but the company informed the Giants they were not going to seek a new contract, per Giants team president and CEO Larry Baer's comments to the Chronicle.

Sources told Ron Leuty of the San Francisco Business Times that Oracle "will pay eight figures—upwards of $10 million—per year to the Giants."

The stadium was known as Pac Bell Park during its debut 2000 season. The name changed to SBC Park in 2004 before becoming AT&T Park in 2006. Now Oracle Park, the Giants' home stadium will have had four names in 20 seasons.

The Giants' home opener will be Friday, April 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.