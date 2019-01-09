Celtics News: RJ Hunter Agrees to Reported 2-Way Contract with Boston

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

Boston Celtics guard R.J. Hunter (28) brings the ball up court during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The Celtics defeated the Nets 120-99. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

RJ Hunter is going back where his NBA career started after agreeing to a deal with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. 

Hunter wrote on Instagram he was returning to Boston:

"Back to the bean. It’s been a journey since I last was in Celtic jersey and for them to give me another chance means everything to me. I worked my ass off to become the best me on and off the court And to come back to this organization a better person/player overall is a wild feeling. So much more work to be done but I just want to thank the @celtics for this opportunity. @eriebayhawks thank you for the amazing time I hope I make everybody proud."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hunter received a two-way contract from the Celtics. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Kyrie and Smart Making Each Other Better

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Kyrie and Smart Making Each Other Better

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Noel Has Concussion After Fall

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Noel Has Concussion After Fall

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Would KD Ever Leave Golden State?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Would KD Ever Leave Golden State?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Who Need More Minutes ASAP

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Players Who Need More Minutes ASAP

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report