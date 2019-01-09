Celtics News: RJ Hunter Agrees to Reported 2-Way Contract with Boston

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

RJ Hunter is going back where his NBA career started after agreeing to a deal with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Hunter wrote on Instagram he was returning to Boston:

"Back to the bean. It’s been a journey since I last was in Celtic jersey and for them to give me another chance means everything to me. I worked my ass off to become the best me on and off the court And to come back to this organization a better person/player overall is a wild feeling. So much more work to be done but I just want to thank the @celtics for this opportunity. @eriebayhawks thank you for the amazing time I hope I make everybody proud."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hunter received a two-way contract from the Celtics.

