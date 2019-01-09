Report: Ex-Jets HC Todd Bowles Agrees to Contract to Become Buccaneers DC

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have their new defensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN cited colleague Chris Mortensen and noted the NFC South team "just worked out off-set language on Todd Bowles' contract with the Jets," meaning Tampa Bay will hire for the former New York Jets head coach for the position.

The Jets fired Bowles following a 4-12 effort during the 2018 campaign.

Bowles was the head coach for New York during the last four seasons and finished with a 24-40 record, failing to make the playoffs even once. However, he has extensive defensive experience and was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012 and Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and 2014.

His efforts in 2013 with Arizona and 2015 as the head coach of the Jets stand out, as each team went 10-6 and finished in the top 10 in the league in yards and points allowed.

He also has experience with Bruce Arians, who the Buccaneers announced will be introduced Thursday as their 12th head coach in franchise history. Arians was the head coach in Arizona when Bowles was the defensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay needs to make strides on the defensive side of the ball after finishing 27th in the league in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed on the way to a 5-11 record and last place in the NFC South.