Justin Fields' Lawyer, Thomas Mars, Hopes for Eligibility Ruling in 6 Weeks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Georgia quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, in Athens, Ga. Fields may be getting closer to transferring to Ohio State. Fields, the overall No. 2 national prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, was expected to visit the Ohio State campus on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, according to a source close to the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no transfer has been finalized. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Attorney Thomas Mars is hopeful that the NCAA will rule on quarterback Justin Fields' 2019 eligibility within six weeks.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Murphy, Fields plans to ask the NCAA for immediate eligibility after he transferred from Georgia to Ohio State.

Mars is helping Fields present his case to the NCAA after previously assisting several Ole Miss players, including Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, in landing waivers to play in 2018 after transferring.

Per Murphy, Fields' case for immediate eligibility is expected to include an time that saw a Georgia baseball player use a racial slur against him repeatedly during a September football game.

The baseball player was dismissed from the team, and the university addressed his actions publicly.

Mars noted that other factors will play into the case, saying, "Nobody who's on social media would have a problem with Justin getting a waiver if they knew the whole story."

The NCAA can grant a waiver for immediate eligibility if it determines that an athlete was negatively impacted by "egregious behavior" at their prior school.

When Fields committed to play at Georgia, 247Sports rated him as a 5-star recruit and ranked him as the No. 2 overall player in the 2018 class.

Fields served as the backup to Jake Fromm in 2018 and finished the season with 328 yards and four touchdowns through the air, as well as 266 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

With Fromm entrenched as the starter once again entering 2019, Fields moved to an Ohio State program that could present him with an ideal opportunity.

Since to Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins entered the NFL draft, Fields will have an opportunity to compete for the starting job at OSU with Tate Martell if he is granted immediate eligibility.

