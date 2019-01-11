NCAA Tournament 2019: Stock Watch for Bubble Teams at Midseason

0 of 11

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The 2019 NCAA tournament is a little over two months away, but the bubble is already starting to take shape.

And movement along said bubble is like an interstate highway with teams zooming in both directions.

Teams like Maryland and Mississippi are in much better shape than they were a few weeks ago. But for the likes of Butler and Kansas State, things have been trending in a much different direction.

Teams considered for this list are those that appear in at least six projected brackets in the Jan. 9 update of the Bracket Matrix but are ranked no higher than a No. 8 seed. We can argue about the appropriate size of the official bubble at this point in the season, but those are the 26 teams in the pool of candidates.

From there, we looked at how those teams have fared in their five most recent games. Some are red-hot. Others are ice-cold. But most are just kind of lukewarm and haven't much moved the needle during that time—or they moved it both up and down so much that the net result was a wash.

We're only interested in the hot ones and cold ones.

Teams are listed in no particular order, other than an oscillation between Stock Up and Stock Down.

Records and results are current through the start of play on Jan. 11. Statistics are current through the start of play on Jan. 10.