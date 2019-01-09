Brahim Diaz Named in Squad to Face Leganes, in Line to Make Real Madrid Debut

Brahim Diaz Named in Squad to Face Leganes, in Line to Make Real Madrid DebutJanuary 9, 2019
Brahim Diaz could make his debut for Real Madrid on Wednesday after being named in their squad to face Leganes in first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie.
Los Blancos revealed manager Santiago Solari's 19-man selection for the match at the Bernabeu ahead of the clash:
Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden
📝 Solari has named his 19-man squad for tonight's #RMCopa clash with @CDLeganes_en! #HalaMadrid https://t.co/roGYBL6Z3S
Diaz, 19, arrived from Manchester City on Sunday and signed a deal to keep him in the Spanish capital until 2025.
He had made just four senior appearances for the Citizens this season, though he managed to impress with a brace against Fulham in the Carabao Cup.
Ahead of his move to Real, Managing Madrid's Kiyan Sobhani was sceptical he'd get much more game time in Spain:
Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo
Pep wanted to keep Brahim, but understood that he can't give him the minutes he wants. So naturally Brahim comes to Madrid -- to a team where he doesn't fit a positional need and already has Isco and Asensio wanting more minutes too.
That he's immediately been named in a squad is an encouraging sign, but the game coming in the Copa del Rey is likely the reason behind that.
A substitute appearance seems more likely than a start if he does get on the pitch, given his lack of game time this season and that he has had little chance to train with his team-mates.
But if nothing else, helping his new team progress as far as possible in the Copa del Rey should help Diaz receive more minutes, as it's more likely he'll be given opportunities in the competition than in La Liga or the UEFA Champions League.
