Bayern Munich Confirm Summer Signing of Benjamin Pavard on 5-Year Deal

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 23: Kevin Volland of Leverkusen and Benjamin Pavard of Stuttgart battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at BayArena on November 23, 2018 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Stuttgart and France defender Benjamin Pavard on a five-year deal.

The Bavarian outfit announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday:

The 22-year-old joined Stuttgart from Lille in 2016, helping them achieve promotion to the Bundesliga in his first season.

Last season, he helped Stuttgart record the best defensive record in the Bundesliga after champions Bayern.

His efforts earned him a place in Didier Deschamps' France side at the FIFA World Cup. Usually a centre-back, he was made their first-choice right-back for the tournament and played six of their seven matches as they went on to lift the trophy.

He also scored the goal of the tournament:

Football statistician Dave O'Brien shared his numbers from Russia:

He hasn't enjoyed such good form this season, though. In part thanks to his struggles, Stuttgart are battling relegation and sit 16th in the Bundesliga, having shipped 29 goals in his 14 appearances and 35 overall.

Despite his recent dip in form, Pavard is a good young talent who can freshen up Bayern's back line. Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng are both 30 now, and the latter in particular has suffered a decline of late.

As for Stuttgart, they have received a €35 million (£31.4 million) fee for him, according to DW Sports.

The deal will not only allow him to help Stuttgart for the remainder of the campaign, but they might also be able to use the money to aid their survival bid. Stuttgart have scored just 12 goals in 17 Bundesliga matches this season, so attacking reinforcements are sorely needed.

Related

    Jerome Boateng Rules Out Bayern Exit in January

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Jerome Boateng Rules Out Bayern Exit in January

    via men

    Sevilla Director Says Morata 'Wants' to Join Them

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sevilla Director Says Morata 'Wants' to Join Them

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Maradona's Criticising Lionel Messi Again 🙄

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Maradona's Criticising Lionel Messi Again 🙄

    via mirror

    Valencia: 'Our Patience Has Run Out' with Batshuayi

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Valencia: 'Our Patience Has Run Out' with Batshuayi

    Goal
    via Goal