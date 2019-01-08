Todd Troxel Fired by Phoenix Mercury After Alleged Domestic Assault

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - JULY 5: Assistsant Coach Todd Troxel of the Phoenix Mercury coaches during the game against the Connecticut Sun on July 5, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The Phoenix Mercury fired assistant coach Todd Troxel, the team announced Tuesday. 

"After a media report alerted us to an incident involving Troxel and his fiancee, we immediately retained an outside firm to conduct an independent investigation that included interviews with both involved parties," the Mercury said in the statement. "We have determined that Troxel's conduct on that night was unacceptable and does not represent our values as an organization, and we cannot continue his employment."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

