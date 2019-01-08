Karl-Anthony Towns, T-Wolves Get Narrow Win vs. Russell Westbrook, Thunder

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Andrew Wiggins had 40 points and 10 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-117 on Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Karl-Anthony Towns fought through foul trouble to score 20 points in 24 minutes.

The game marked interim Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders' first contest, as the 32-year-old took over for the fired Tom Thibodeau on Sunday. Saunders is the son of Flip Saunders, who was the team's head coach for 11 seasons.

Paul George had 27 points and nine rebounds for the 25-15 Thunder. Point guard Russell Westbrook added 25 points and 16 assists.

The 20-21 Timberwolves have won three straight.

A scary moment occurred in the third quarter, as Thunder big man Nerlens Noel was stretchered off the floor following a collision with a driving Wiggins at the rim. Wiggins' elbow unintentionally hit Noel's head, and Noel's head then hit the floor.

An official update regarding Noel's status has not been provided as of the game's completion.

What's Next?

The Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Thunder will take part in a home-and-home series with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday and Saturday. Oklahoma City will be the road team for the first game at 8 p.m. ET.