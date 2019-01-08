Ex-Bucs HC Dirk Koetter Agrees to Contract with Falcons to Become OC

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons have a new offensive coordinator—and an old one at the very same time.

The team announced the hiring of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter as their offensive coordinator Tuesday. They have also brought in former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey as their new tight ends coach.

"We are fired up to have Dirk join our staff as our offensive coordinator," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "His experience and familiarity with our division will also pay dividends as we move forward."

Koetter served as Atlanta's OC from 2012-14 before leaving to take the same position in Tampa Bay. He was the Bucs' offensive coordinator for one season and then took over as head coach upon Lovie Smith's firing, going 19-29 in three seasons.

