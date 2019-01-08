Anonymous NBA Scout: Zion Williamson a Combo of Larry Johnson, Charles Barkley

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Fans aren't the only ones salivating over what Zion Williamson can do once he reaches the next level.

The Duke freshman has gotten the attention of NBA scouts, who are already comparing him to past stars, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

"One league personnel man told me recently that he sees Williamson as a cross between Larry Johnson and Charles Barkley, which is obviously monstrous praise. Another personnel expert followed that up by telling me that Williamson is so strong that he sometimes makes it look as though the brutish Johnson, by comparison, didn't even like contact."

Barkley is a Hall of Famer, while Johnson is no slouch either as a two-time All-Star and 1991-92 Rookie of the Year. Being put in the same conversation as these former players shows just how much hype there is surrounding Williamson.

While the forward first got attention as a dunking star in internet videos, he has showed his impact on the court this season while averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for the top-ranked Blue Devils.

Although there were questions about his lack of height at 6'7" and his shooting stroke, he has proved he can be a star no matter what.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Williamson as the No. 1 pick in his latest mock draft, noting there is a gap between him and No. 2 (currently RJ Barrett).

