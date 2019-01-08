Everton Chief Executive Says Club Want to Win Premier League at New Stadium

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale has said the Toffees are aiming to win the Premier League at their proposed new stadium.



The Merseyside club want a quick turnaround on the building of their Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium, and Barrett-Baxendale has stated the club are targeting a full range of silverware, including the Premier League title.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Barrett-Baxendale commented about why Everton want to move to a new £500 million home. Speaking at the club's annual meeting, the club director revealed her wider ambition after Everton eventually leave Goodison Park.

"It means challenging for domestic titles and trophies," she said. "Not only to win cups but to win Premier League titles too."

Per Stone, club owner Farhad Moshiri underlined the investment he is prepared to oversee to make Everton a world-class club.

Moshiri said:

"A new stadium is a necessity. We don't have a choice. We don't have a plan B or C.

"It is extremely expensive. It will cost us £100m more than other sites but it is like Mastermind. We have started so we will finish.

"I have spent £250m to turn a museum into a competitive outfit, we will complete the stadium. We will raise £350m through the city, the naming rights will be some more. There is an equity gap of £100m. This club is sufficiently robust to see this project through.

"If we want a big club we need a modern stadium."

Moshiri's financial power has made Everton fans dream again. The club was arguably the best team in Europe in 1985, and could have won the European Cup if English clubs were not banned from European competition.

However, even in a new stadium, Everton would struggle to compete with the powerhouses of the northwest and London.

Manchester City have taken a decade to fully overtake Manchester United, and Liverpool have rebuilt their club over a number of years.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur remain contenders, leaving the Toffees down the pecking order despite their investments.

Everton's new stadium will make them more attractive to major talent, but they will have to spend a long period improving all parts of their infrastructure to win the English title ahead of their illustrious competitors.